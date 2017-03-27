Barry Blau, 89, Direct Marketing Entrepreneur
Barry Blau of Westport, who started a business in his basement that became one of the world's largest direct marketing firms, died March 28 in Norwalk Hospital after a short illness. He was 89. He was a member of the first graduating class of the elite Bronx High School of Science, later making grueling interborough subway rides to attend Brooklyn College, where he met his future wife at a Trotskyite gathering.
