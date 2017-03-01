Art, music, memories fill mid-century modern
The Bauhaus style Allen House designed by Chicago architect Roy Binkley Jr. Built in 1958 it is the only know example of his work in Westport and is on The National Register of Historic Places in Westport Conn. on March 1, 2017 less The Bauhaus style Allen House designed by Chicago architect Roy Binkley Jr. Built in 1958 it is the only know example of his work in Westport and is on The National Register of Historic Places in Westport Conn.
