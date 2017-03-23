Arrest Follows Failure-to-Scan Scam

Arrest Follows Failure-to-Scan Scam

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Westport Now

Westport officers arrested a Bridgeport woman employed at The Gap, 125 Main St. for ongoing, internal theft, police said today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ... 6 hr Unresolved 1
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) 6 hr Jimmy the Greek 289
News Shortbus Bicycles Ready To Roll For Repairs Thr... 12 hr America Gentleman... 1
news blackout (Jun '09) 12 hr Markis Campbell 13
News Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th... 12 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg... 12 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Bridgeport cop charged with assault after collison 12 hr America Gentleman... 3
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,949 • Total comments across all topics: 279,798,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC