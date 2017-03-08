Another Cold Snap: Snow, Plunging Temps Headed For Westport
It will be sunny and warm Wednesday, but don't be fooled into believing it's spring. There's a 60 percent chance of snow on Friday and temperatures in Fairfield County will plunge below freezing by the end of the week, with overnight lows in the teens.
