Alena Abramowitz of New Canaan performs at the Magic Moments Live benefit concert for the Kennedy Center Autism Project at the Quick Center for the Arts, Saturday, Mar. 18, 2017, in Fairfield, Conn. Alena Abramowitz of New Canaan performs at the Magic Moments Live benefit concert for the Kennedy Center Autism Project at the Quick Center for the Arts, Saturday, Mar. 18, 2017, in Fairfield, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.