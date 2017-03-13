A view of Westport's Main Street duri...

A view of Westport's Main Street during winter storm Stella.

Predicted to drop over a foot of snow and bring wind gusts of 50 mph, only eight inches had fallen upon Westport by mid-afternoon. First Selectman Jim Marpe said the town expects to see around a half-inch to an inch more of snow later today.

