A New Start Planned for White Barn Theatre

The drama surrounding the fabled White Barn Theatre complex, the brainchild of the late play producer Lucille Lortel, is now in its final act, with supporters poised for a happy denouement. A contract to buy the 15-acre property on the Norwalk and Westport border was signed recently between the White Barn Theatre Foundation and the property's current owner 78 Cranbury Road LLC. The contract secures the property if the foundation raises $1.2 million to complete the transaction by this spring, says Waldo Mayo, White Barn Theatre Foundation president.

