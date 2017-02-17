Zoning continues to shape town's plan for the future

Glenn Chalder from Planimetrics, who also constructed the 2007 POCD, speaks with the Planning and Zoning Commission about drafting the 2017 installment of the POCD. Glenn Chalder from Planimetrics, who also constructed the 2007 POCD, speaks with the Planning and Zoning Commission about drafting the 2017 installment of the POCD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.