Woody Klein: Jim Marpe likely to win third term in Westport

Westport's calm, cool and collected Republican First Selectman Jim Marpe, is waging a high-profile campaign to prevent his traditionally economically safe and sound town from losing millions of dollars in state public school funding under Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy 's latest proposed spending package. It should be noted Marpe has not yet officially announced he will run again, but speculation about his candidacy among local politicians has quietly confirmed that he is strongly leaning toward leaning towards running for re-election.

