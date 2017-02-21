Will Westport Native Win An Oscar For...

Will Westport Native Win An Oscar For 'La La Land?'

It's anyone guess who will win when the Oscar envelope is opened Sunday, Feb. 26, but "La La Land" certainly has the edge -- and the buzz. And Westport has a stake in the game with Staples High grad Justin Paul up for two awards for his songs in the award-winning film.

