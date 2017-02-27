White Privilege essay contest draws hate-filled response, entry

What started three years ago as a simple town-sponsored essay contest to encourage young people to grapple with issues of diversity has triggered a tsunami of discriminatory backlash from people upset by the topic selected for 2017 - "white privilege." The heated and often intemperate views have been unleashed in emails and phone calls to local officials and Harold Bailey, Jr., the chair of TEAM Westport, the committee charged with celebrating the town's cultural and ethnic mix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.