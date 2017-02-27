White Privilege essay contest draws hate-filled response, entry
What started three years ago as a simple town-sponsored essay contest to encourage young people to grapple with issues of diversity has triggered a tsunami of discriminatory backlash from people upset by the topic selected for 2017 - "white privilege." The heated and often intemperate views have been unleashed in emails and phone calls to local officials and Harold Bailey, Jr., the chair of TEAM Westport, the committee charged with celebrating the town's cultural and ethnic mix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man gets life in brutal slaying (Sep '08)
|10 hr
|Abrina
|20
|Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1...
|15 hr
|BPT
|1
|Malloy says immigration criticism unfair
|18 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|18 hr
|JOEYs back
|1
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|20 hr
|BPT
|1
|ICE unaware Bridgeport murder suspect was back ...
|22 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|2
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|22 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC