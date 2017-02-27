White Privilege essay contest draws h...

White Privilege essay contest draws hate-filled response, entry

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

What started three years ago as a simple town-sponsored essay contest to encourage young people to grapple with issues of diversity has triggered a tsunami of discriminatory backlash from people upset by the topic selected for 2017 - "white privilege." The heated and often intemperate views have been unleashed in emails and phone calls to local officials and Harold Bailey, Jr., the chair of TEAM Westport, the committee charged with celebrating the town's cultural and ethnic mix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man gets life in brutal slaying (Sep '08) 10 hr Abrina 20
News Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1... 15 hr BPT 1
News Malloy says immigration criticism unfair 18 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s... 18 hr JOEYs back 1
News Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight... 20 hr BPT 1
News ICE unaware Bridgeport murder suspect was back ... 22 hr thegenuinephyllis 2
News Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ... 22 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,973 • Total comments across all topics: 279,229,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC