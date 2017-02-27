Westport's Justin Paul wins Oscar for Best Original Song
Justin Paul, a Westport, Conn. native, and Benj Pasek, who grew up in Philadelphia, attend "A Christmas Story: The Musical" Broadway opening at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Nov. 19, 2012, in New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|26-Year-Old Bridgeport Man Charged With Murder ...
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Sen. Duff On Needed Norwalk School Fixes: Not W...
|5 hr
|JOEYs back
|1
|Bob Duff welcomed more than $8,000 in state gr... (Mar '12)
|5 hr
|JOEYs back
|12
|Deported man faces charge in fatal stabbing
|7 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Friday was one of the warmest February days on ...
|9 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|12 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC