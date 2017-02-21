Westporter Playing with the Globetrotters: 'A Dream Come True"
Westport resident Chris Dobransky , a physical education teacher at a New York City high school, warms up with Harlem Globetrotters today at New York's Madison Square Garden before joining in as a guest player. Dobransky, 33, who has mastered an array of basketball trick shots, was surprised with the invite last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid...
|11 hr
|Erik
|2
|This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at...
|17 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08)
|18 hr
|HeyItsAsh
|32
|Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri...
|19 hr
|Bill
|5
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|23 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|45
|Tasting their way to a better school lunch
|Mon
|Long Island Liberal
|2
|the old Barkers (Sep '08)
|Feb 18
|DavA
|743
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC