Westport Teens To Learn Ins And Outs Of Police Work At Citizens' Academy
Participants will establish a better understanding of the role of the police department in the community and laws affecting teens. Twenty-four high school students from Westport will participate in classes designed to take them through the various aspects of law enforcement.
