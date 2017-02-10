Westport Students Busted Snorting Cocaine In Staples Bathroom
Two students were caught using cocaine in the bathroom at Staples High School this week and one was arrested for selling it, according to Westport police. Westport officers responded to Staples High School at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday on a report that two students were using drugs in the bathroom, police said.
