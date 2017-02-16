Westport principal placed on leave
Officials say Golubchick was removed from his position as of Feb. 10 while Westport Public Schools review letters his attorney allegedly sent to subordinates making legal claims against them. An attorney for the principal sent the letters to a "select group of teachers and subordinate administrators," according to a Feb. 11 email Superintendent Colleen Palmer sent to Long Lots families.
