Westport Police: Suspect In Break-In Identified Using Stolen Credit Cards
WESTPORT, Conn., -- Westport Police used store surveillance video to identify and arrest a man using credit cards stolen from a vehicle in December. Tracey Ray, 20, of Hamden was charged with illegal use of a credit card, credit card theft, sixth-degree larceny and misapplication of another's property.
