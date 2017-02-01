Westport police: Safety precautions f...

Westport police: Safety precautions for dealing with coyotes

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Westport News

The coyote's ability to survive and take advantage of food sources found in and around man-made habitats has resulted in an increase in coyote related conflicts. We would like to remind those with children and small pets to be aware of the dangers associated with a coyote encounter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ... 3 hr SirPrize 20
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 6 hr a-citizen 500
News 3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ... 7 hr Latter Day Taints 1
News 14-year-old charged in Milford carjacking; seco... 7 hr America Gentleman... 4
News Bridgeport Woman Charged With Snatching Autisti... 8 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Record warm January in Bridgeport 8 hr America Gentleman... 3
News Cooler weather, some snow possible, in early Fe... 8 hr America Gentleman... 4
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,364 • Total comments across all topics: 278,474,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC