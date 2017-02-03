Westport Police: Man Charged With For...

Westport Police: Man Charged With Forgery In UPS Delivery Thefts

WESTPORT, Conn., -- A Bridgeport man who allegedly used a fake Connecticut driver's license to obtain packages being delivered to a Westport home in October was arrested Friday, police said. In October, a UPS driver was delivering a package to a Westport home when he was stopped by a man claiming he was the homeowner, police said.

