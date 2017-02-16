Westport Police Bust Bridgeport Drive...

Westport Police Bust Bridgeport Driver With Suspended Driver's License

A 27-year-old Bridgeport man is facing a host of charges after Westport police pulled him over in a Mercedes that had cancelled license plates that belonged to a Volvo, police said. George Wilson was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, after an officer saw him behind the wheel of the Mercedes while driving south on Myrtle Avenue, according to police.

