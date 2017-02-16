Westport Police Bust Bridgeport Driver With Suspended Driver's License
A 27-year-old Bridgeport man is facing a host of charges after Westport police pulled him over in a Mercedes that had cancelled license plates that belonged to a Volvo, police said. George Wilson was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, after an officer saw him behind the wheel of the Mercedes while driving south on Myrtle Avenue, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Statue of city inventor may be moved
|8 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|St. Vincent's selling light post banners
|Wed
|America Gentleman...
|1
|the old Barkers (Sep '08)
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|742
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Feb 14
|AIPAC is treason
|2
|Democratic mayor deflects calls for sanctuary c...
|Feb 14
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|DOT hears pros, cons of second Bridgeport train...
|Feb 14
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC