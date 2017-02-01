Westport police alert residents after coyote kills dog
Westport police are warning residents about coyotes in the area after a woman says her dog was killed by one of the animals. The attack happened Saturday in the front yard of a home on Charcoal Hill Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck E. Cheese fight leads to hit child, 4 arr...
|7 hr
|Mommy warning
|4
|Bridgeport pastor charged with stealing $8K in ...
|9 hr
|BPT
|1
|Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017
|9 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|9 hr
|BPT
|1
|White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ...
|11 hr
|Afrikan American
|21
|3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ...
|12 hr
|Parden Pard
|2
|Trump protest fills federal court lobby in Brid...
|15 hr
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC