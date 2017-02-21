Westport Native Wins Oscar For Best Song From 'La La Land'
"La La Land" was the star of the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, and Westport native Justin Paul was one of its winners. The 2003 Staples High grad won the Oscar, along with his writing partner Benj Pasek, for Best Original Song for "City of Stars."
