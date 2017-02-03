Westport Man Facing Charges After Police Discover Banned Weapon
A Westport man is facing weapons charges after police discovered a banned assault weapon and 13 high capacity magazines that a friend turned into Westport Police on Jan. 20. Charged with one count of possession of an assault weapon and 13 counts of possession of high capacity magazines is William Stenson, 68, of 55A Saugatuck Ave. Police said a friend of Stenson's turned in multiple firearms and ammunition to Westport Police for safe keeping. The firearms belong to Stenson.
