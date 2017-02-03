Westport Man Facing Charges After Police Discover Banned Assault Weapon
No good deed goes unpunished. A Westport man is facing weapons charges after police discovered a banned assault weapon and 13 high-capacity magazines that a friend turned in to Westport Police on Jan. 20, police said.
