Westport Man Facing Charges After Police Discover Banned Assault Weapon

6 hrs ago

No good deed goes unpunished. A Westport man is facing weapons charges after police discovered a banned assault weapon and 13 high-capacity magazines that a friend turned in to Westport Police on Jan. 20, police said.

