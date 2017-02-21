Westport man charged with DUI

Westport man charged with DUI

An officer pulled over Cameron Stracher's car Feb. 19 after she saw it speeding down Main Street and turning left onto Avery Place without fully stopping for a red light, police said. The officer said she smelled alcohol coming from the car and noticed signs Stracher was intoxicated during the stop.

