Weston Man Charged With Stealing $400+ In Toothbrushes In Westport

Westport Police charged a Weston man with two larceny charges after he allegedly attempted to steal expensive toothbrushes from a drug store. A witness at the CVS Pharmacy at 397 Post Road East observed Nabeel Abdallah, 21, leaving the store with "2 to 3 boxes" of toothbrushes, according to a police report.

