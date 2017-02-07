Weston Man Charged With Stealing $400+ In Toothbrushes In Westport

A Weston man was charged with two counts of larceny after he attempted to steal expensive toothbrushes from a Westport drug store, police said. A witness at the CVS Pharmacy at 397 Post Road E. observed Nabeel Abdallah, 21, leaving the store with "two to three boxes" of toothbrushes, according to a police report.

