Way Back When ... 1882

Way Back When ... 1882

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

In 1882 the first telephone appeared in Westport. Alexander Graham Bell had demonstrated the earliest model at the Philadelphia Exposition in 1876, an event that 50 Westport residents attended, including the Lee and Chapman families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump protest fills federal court lobby in Brid... 2 hr BPT 1
Remeber this back in 1993 when Bridgeport was 2... (Dec '11) 2 hr BPT 14
News Record warm January in Bridgeport 4 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
News White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ... 19 hr SirPrize 20
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 22 hr a-citizen 500
News 3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ... 22 hr Latter Day Taints 1
News 14-year-old charged in Milford carjacking; seco... 23 hr America Gentleman... 4
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,960 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC