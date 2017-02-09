Vet Makes House Call Despite Snowstorm
Westporter Danielle Dobin contributed these photos with the message: "t's pretty extraordinary, but our vet - Jessica Mehlman of Bespoke Veterinary Services in Westport - kept our appointment this morning! She literally hiked to our house in order to treat our puppy's infected wound. Pretty amazing! I thought this was worth sharing! We were really so grateful to her."
