Vet Makes House Call Despite Snowstorm

Westporter Danielle Dobin contributed these photos with the message: "t's pretty extraordinary, but our vet - Jessica Mehlman of Bespoke Veterinary Services in Westport - kept our appointment this morning! She literally hiked to our house in order to treat our puppy's infected wound. Pretty amazing! I thought this was worth sharing! We were really so grateful to her."

