Utility Work On Bridge May Cause Weekend Closure On Merritt In Westport

Expect up to 20-minute delays in Westport Sunday night, Feb. 5 on the Merritt Parkway when the Connecticut Department of Transportation begins the project to upgrade utilities on the Newtown Turnpike bridge. The contractor plans to possibly close the northbound and southbound lanes near Exit 41 for about 20 minutes, depending on the weather, the state DOT said.

