Two Rescued After Car Goes in Saugatuck River
UPDATE Westport police and fire units converge on a boat ramp near near the I-95 bridge over the Saugatuck River after a car went into the water tonight. Firefighters managed to rescue one woman from the water and found her husband floating in the river about an hour later.
Read more at Westport Now.
