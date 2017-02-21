Two Rescued After Car Goes in Saugatu...

Two Rescued After Car Goes in Saugatuck River

UPDATE Westport police and fire units converge on a boat ramp near near the I-95 bridge over the Saugatuck River after a car went into the water tonight. Firefighters managed to rescue one woman from the water and found her husband floating in the river about an hour later.

