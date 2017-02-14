Two-Car Rollover Crash Shuts Merritt ...

Two-Car Rollover Crash Shuts Merritt Northbound

3 min ago Read more: Westport Now

A two-car rollover crash tonight in the northbound lanes of the Merritt Parkway just north of Exit 42 in Westport closed the parkway northbound, state police said. Westport fireighters, aided by Fairfield, extricated one person from a vehicle, which rolled over, according to reports from the scene.

