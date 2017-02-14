Two-Car Rollover Crash Shuts Merritt Northbound
A two-car rollover crash tonight in the northbound lanes of the Merritt Parkway just north of Exit 42 in Westport closed the parkway northbound, state police said. Westport fireighters, aided by Fairfield, extricated one person from a vehicle, which rolled over, according to reports from the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Statue of city inventor may be moved
|3 hr
|Thomas Edison
|2
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|11 hr
|AIPAC is treason
|2
|Democratic mayor deflects calls for sanctuary c...
|12 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|the old Barkers (Sep '08)
|15 hr
|SUPERGIRL LAROSE
|741
|DOT hears pros, cons of second Bridgeport train...
|18 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Bridgeport Police: Woman, 50, Pepper-Sprayed St...
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Mon
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC