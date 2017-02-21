Town Seeks Opinions on Website
The site, http://www.Westportct.gov , was last upgraded in 2011 and since then new standards have been developed that makes websites easy to use no matter the platform - desktop, tablet, or smartphone, said Eileen Zhang, Information Technology director. Westporters and other users have an opportunity for feedback on the current website and suggestions for the future by completing a brief online survey of seven questions at http://www.westportct.gov/websurvey , an announcement said.
