Top Bridgewater exec explains how its intense, unique culture helped...
Bob Prince, co-CIO of the world's largest hedge fund, correlates its longterm investment success with its unusual and demanding culture. He explains how the firm recovered from a rough losing period in 2016 to become the most profitable hedge fund in 2016.
