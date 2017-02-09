Top Bridgewater exec explains how its...

Top Bridgewater exec explains how its intense, unique culture helped...

13 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Bob Prince, co-CIO of the world's largest hedge fund, correlates its longterm investment success with its unusual and demanding culture. He explains how the firm recovered from a rough losing period in 2016 to become the most profitable hedge fund in 2016.

