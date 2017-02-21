The Reeves family appreciates support...

The Reeves family appreciates support from many

I have now had several days to reflect on the past weekend. Although it was a time of great sadness, there was a tremendous sense of patriotism, beauty and pride as we celebrated the life of my husband, Phil Reeves.

