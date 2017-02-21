The Reeves family appreciates support from many
I have now had several days to reflect on the past weekend. Although it was a time of great sadness, there was a tremendous sense of patriotism, beauty and pride as we celebrated the life of my husband, Phil Reeves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid...
|8 min
|Erik
|2
|This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at...
|6 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08)
|6 hr
|HeyItsAsh
|32
|Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri...
|8 hr
|Bill
|5
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|12 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|45
|Tasting their way to a better school lunch
|Mon
|Long Island Liberal
|2
|the old Barkers (Sep '08)
|Sat
|DavA
|743
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC