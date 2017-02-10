TEAM Westport Chair Clears Up 'Misper...

TEAM Westport Chair Clears Up 'Misperceptions' on CNN

Harold Bailey, chair of Westport's diversity committee TEAM Westport, told CNN interviewer Michael Smerconish today he wanted to clear up some "misperceptions" about the group's white privilege high school essay contest that has attracted national attention. First, he said, he did not author the essay prompt.

