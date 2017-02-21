Tales from Inside the President's Kitchen Cabinet
The Westport Historical Society and TEAM Westport tonight hosted author Adrian Miller to speak about his new book "The President's Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans Who Have Fed Our First Families, From the Washingtons to the Obamas." The event on George Washington's Birthday was a high point in both organizations Black History Month programming.
