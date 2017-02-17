Sweet! College Student Compiles List Of Fairfield County's Epic Desserts
Colleges thrust a lot of research projects on their students. Ridgefield's Emma Glubiak, a junior at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania, took on a project unrelated to her studies that was probably the most enjoyable, and certainly the sweetest, research endeavor she'll ever experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at...
|9 hr
|BPT
|1
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|14 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|43
|the old Barkers (Sep '08)
|19 hr
|DavA
|743
|Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri...
|Sat
|Pedro
|3
|Tasting their way to a better school lunch
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|St. Vincent's selling light post banners
|Sat
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight...
|Sat
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC