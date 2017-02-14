Surprise for Westporter: A Globetrott...

Surprise for Westporter: A Globetrotters Invite

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Westport Now

Westport resident Chris Dobransky, a physical education teacher at a New York City high school who has mastered an array of basketball trick shots, is going to play with the Harlem Globetrotters. Westporter Chris Dobransky is surprised by some Harlem Globetrotters at his New York City phys ed job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Statue of city inventor may be moved 6 hr Thomas Edison 2
News Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI 13 hr AIPAC is treason 2
News Democratic mayor deflects calls for sanctuary c... 15 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
the old Barkers (Sep '08) 18 hr SUPERGIRL LAROSE 741
News DOT hears pros, cons of second Bridgeport train... 21 hr Samuels Furnace Man 6
News Bridgeport Police: Woman, 50, Pepper-Sprayed St... Mon Samuels Furnace Man 5
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s... Mon Robdny 3
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,826 • Total comments across all topics: 278,871,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC