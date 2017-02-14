Surprise for Westporter: A Globetrotters Invite
Westport resident Chris Dobransky, a physical education teacher at a New York City high school who has mastered an array of basketball trick shots, is going to play with the Harlem Globetrotters. Westporter Chris Dobransky is surprised by some Harlem Globetrotters at his New York City phys ed job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Statue of city inventor may be moved
|6 hr
|Thomas Edison
|2
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|13 hr
|AIPAC is treason
|2
|Democratic mayor deflects calls for sanctuary c...
|15 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|the old Barkers (Sep '08)
|18 hr
|SUPERGIRL LAROSE
|741
|DOT hears pros, cons of second Bridgeport train...
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Bridgeport Police: Woman, 50, Pepper-Sprayed St...
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Mon
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC