Steinway to Host Concert Fundraising Gala
From Schubert to Brahms, a classical music festival is set for Wednesday, March 1, at 8 p.m. at Steinway & Sons of Westport, 501 Post Road East, organizers announced. Igor Pikayzen, concert violinist and 2005 Staples High School graduate, teaches a master class last month to Staples students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport nonprofits merge to further their goals
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|Minimum wage: one bill lives, another dies
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|7 hr
|BPT
|1
|Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid...
|Tue
|Erik
|2
|This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at...
|Tue
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08)
|Tue
|HeyItsAsh
|32
|Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri...
|Tue
|Bill
|5
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC