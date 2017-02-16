Staples High School grad killed in Pa...

Staples High School grad killed in Pakistan crash

Reda Gul, a 2016 Staples High School graduate was killed in a crash in Pakistan on Tuesday, Feb. 14. 2017. Reda Gul, a 2016 Staples High School graduate was killed in a crash in Pakistan on Tuesday, Feb. 14. 2017.

