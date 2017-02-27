Snow Could Close Out Rainy Week In We...

Snow Could Close Out Rainy Week In Westport

It is unseasonably warm across Fairfield County as the week begins, but it could feel a lot more like winter by Friday with snow showers in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. The weather for Tuesday is slated to be rainy, with a high temperature in the mid-50s, according to the weather service.

