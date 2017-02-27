Snow Could Close Out Rainy Week In Westport
It is unseasonably warm across Fairfield County as the week begins, but it could feel a lot more like winter by Friday with snow showers in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. The weather for Tuesday is slated to be rainy, with a high temperature in the mid-50s, according to the weather service.
