Snow Brings Early Dismissals, Rash of Accidents
Late morning snow flurries caused a rash of accidents around Westport today as Westport schools dismissed early due to the weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner
|4 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|11
|Chuck E. Cheese fight leads to hit child, 4 arr...
|6 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ...
|13 min
|SOAP BOX HERO
|16
|Cooler weather, some snow possible, in early Fe...
|14 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|14-year-old charged in Milford carjacking; seco...
|18 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Record warm January in Bridgeport
|19 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|Dirty dan
|500
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC