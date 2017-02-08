Seth Shapiro, principal of Barton Partners and lead for the Saugatuck ...
Seth Shapiro, principal of Barton Partners and lead for the Saugatuck Center project, outlines his plans for Transit Oriented Development on Feb. 3, 2017 in Westport Town Hall. Seth Shapiro, principal of Barton Partners and lead for the Saugatuck Center project, outlines his plans for Transit Oriented Development on Feb. 3, 2017 in Westport Town Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DOT hears pros, cons of second Bridgeport train...
|24 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|superman casoria
|27 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt
|9 hr
|BPT
|3
|Police: 3 pounds of PCP delivered to Save the C...
|12 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
|15 hr
|Patrick M
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Woman, 56, Charged With Stealin...
|16 hr
|Sad
|1
|Tuition-free college gains ground
|Wed
|Community Disorga...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC