School board passes proposed $115M budget

Despite unforeseen costs, such as more than half a million dollars in mold remediation at Coleytown Middle School , Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer managed to get her first budget in Westport passed with few road blocks. However, the 2.44 percent, or $2.7 million increase over last year's budget, does include cuts of 10 middle school special area liaisons who meet monthly with principals and other administrators to improve programs and operations in the school.

