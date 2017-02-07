Saugatuck Property Owner 'Excited' by...

Saugatuck Property Owner 'Excited' by Plan Presentation

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Westport Now

Steve Girden of Westport, whose family is a major property owner near the Metro-North Westport train station, said he was excited about the future of Saugatuck and the Town Hall presentation today by consultants hired to develop a master plan for the Saugatuck area. "It's an eyesore now," he said of the Saugatuck area.

