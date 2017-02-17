Report: Westport woman killed in Pakistan crash
Pakistani media reports that Reda Gul, 19, was a passenger killed Tuesday in a car crash on the highway between Peshawar and Islamabad. "She was a great person," says Campbell Marsh, a classmate at Staples for four years.
