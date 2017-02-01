Preschool program discontinued at Staples
Students and parents may be upset, but without a family-and-consumer-science certified teacher, changes must be made to Staples' child development classes and the preschool housed at the high school. Two child development classes - in their current forms - as well as the Play School , an eight-student preschool at Staples High School , will be discontinued at the end of the school year.
