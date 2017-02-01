Preschool program discontinued at Sta...

Preschool program discontinued at Staples

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Students and parents may be upset, but without a family-and-consumer-science certified teacher, changes must be made to Staples' child development classes and the preschool housed at the high school. Two child development classes - in their current forms - as well as the Play School , an eight-student preschool at Staples High School , will be discontinued at the end of the school year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chuck E. Cheese fight leads to hit child, 4 arr... 4 hr Mommy warning 4
News Bridgeport pastor charged with stealing $8K in ... 6 hr BPT 1
News Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017 6 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... 6 hr BPT 1
News White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ... 9 hr Afrikan American 21
News 3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ... 9 hr Parden Pard 2
News Trump protest fills federal court lobby in Brid... 12 hr BPT 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,618 • Total comments across all topics: 278,506,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC