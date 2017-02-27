Police: Westport Man Kicked In Door, ...

Police: Westport Man Kicked In Door, Grabbed Woman's Phone During 911 Call

Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

A Westport man is facing several criminal charges after kicking in a woman's door and snatching her cellphone as she tried to call 911, police said. Joshua Bedol was arrested shortly after the 7 p.m. incident on Sunday, according to a statement from Westport police.

