Police: Bridgeport man caught with illegal plates in Westport
George Wilson, 27, of Bridgeport, was charged with misuse of plates, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, insurance coverage failing to meet minimum requirements, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle and second-degree failure to appear in Westport, Conn. on Feb. 10, 2017.
